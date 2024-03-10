Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) vs. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Head-To-Head Survey

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals 0.22% 0.14% 0.09% Merck & Co., Inc. 0.61% 9.33% 3.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

74.6% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Merck & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Merck & Co., Inc. 0 5 10 0 2.67

Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.96%. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus target price of $131.08, indicating a potential upside of 6.14%. Given Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Supernus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Merck & Co., Inc..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Merck & Co., Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals $607.52 million 2.80 $1.32 million N/A N/A Merck & Co., Inc. $60.12 billion 5.20 $365.00 million $0.14 882.14

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Supernus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age. The company's commercial products also comprise Qelbree, a novel non-stimulant indicated for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; APOKYN for the acute intermittent treatment of hypomobility or off episodes in patients with advanced Parkinson's Disease (PD); XADAGO for treating levodopa/carbidopa in patients with PD experiencing off episodes; MYOBLOC, a Type B toxin product indicated for the treatment of cervical dystonia and sialorrhea in adults; GOCOVRI for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with PD; and Osmolex ER for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reaction in adult patients. In addition, its product candidates include SPN-830, a late-stage drug/device combination product candidate for the treatment of off episodes in PD patients; SPN-817, a novel product candidate in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of severe epilepsy; and SPN-820, a product candidate in Phase II clinical trials for treating resistant depression. The company markets and sells its products through pharmaceutical wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. The company serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians and physician distributors, veterinarians, and animal producers. It has collaborations with AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP; and Gilead Sciences, Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize long-acting treatments in HIV, as well as a collaboration with Bionomics to identify novel a7 nAChR PAMs suitable for the treatment of cognitive disorder; and clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Ankyra Therapeutics to evaluate ANK-101 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. to evaluate PT886 in combination with KEYTRUDA for the treatment of claudin 18.2 positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinomas, as well as a development and commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited to jointly develop and commercialize Daiichi Sankyo's DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) candidates and a collaboration with HiberCell, Inc. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey.

