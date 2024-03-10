Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Now Covered by Analysts at Argus

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock.

SMCI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,040.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $765.25.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $1,140.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $632.79 and a 200 day moving average of $398.85. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

