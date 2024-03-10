Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $389.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

