StockNews.com Upgrades EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.34. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

