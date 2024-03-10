StockNews.com Lowers The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $361.87.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CI

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $341.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $347.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.71 and its 200-day moving average is $300.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.