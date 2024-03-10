StockNews.com Lowers Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Smith & Nephew from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,980,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,304,000 after purchasing an additional 506,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,950,000 after purchasing an additional 241,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,343,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 44,445 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $29,884,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.