StockNews.com Lowers Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Entravision Communications from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

In other Entravision Communications news, CEO Michael J. Christenson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,623.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 103.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth $46,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

