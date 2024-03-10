StockNews.com Lowers Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 million, a P/E ratio of -41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.71. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $763,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $623,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 177.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

