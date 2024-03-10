StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.15 price target on the stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LiqTech International

LiqTech International Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

LIQT stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.