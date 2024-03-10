StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

