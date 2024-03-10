StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 3.2 %

ARKR stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $49.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

