StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.75.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $335.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.36 and its 200 day moving average is $313.95. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

