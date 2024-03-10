StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE SSY opened at $0.78 on Thursday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

