StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
NYSE SSY opened at $0.78 on Thursday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
