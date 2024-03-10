StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 3.5 %

Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

