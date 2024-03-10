StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after acquiring an additional 894,022 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Articles

