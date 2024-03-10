StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $638,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.