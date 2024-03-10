Stifel Nicolaus Raises Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $33.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

Couchbase Price Performance

BASE stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $305,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,381. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $5,062,110 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

