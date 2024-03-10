Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives $25.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.85.

STLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of STLA opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 553.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 505,920 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

