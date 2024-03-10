Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $160.09 million and $30.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,380.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.05 or 0.00611283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00126486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00207782 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00057821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00155720 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 457,513,297 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.