Sprott Inc. Trims Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Sprott Inc. cut its stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti comprises approximately 1.1% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AU. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 187.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

NYSE AU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. 2,619,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,074. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AngloGold Ashanti

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.