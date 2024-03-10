Sprott Inc. Trims Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sprott Inc. trimmed its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,805 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.30. 3,953,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,914. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

