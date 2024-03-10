Sprott Inc. Sells 9,387 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Sprott Inc. reduced its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,695 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned 0.46% of Berry worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Berry by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $531.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. Berry had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

