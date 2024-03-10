Sprott Inc. Sells 84,350 Shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO)

Sprott Inc. trimmed its position in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,350 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned 5.09% of Contango Ore worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Contango Ore by 701.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 151,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Contango Ore by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,341,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Contango Ore by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 target price on shares of Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Contango Ore Stock Up 5.9 %

CTGO stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 23,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,368. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Contango Ore Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

