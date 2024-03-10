Sprott Inc. Sells 413,070 Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Sprott Inc. lessened its holdings in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,070 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned about 3.02% of EMX Royalty worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMX. Creative Planning bought a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of EMX Royalty from $5.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EMX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.73. 204,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,728. The stock has a market cap of $194.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EMX Royalty Co. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.20.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

