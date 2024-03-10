Sprott Inc. Sells 3,766 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sprott Inc. trimmed its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

NYSE CCJ traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,576,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,399. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

