Sprott Inc. Sells 20,199 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Sprott Inc. cut its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,199 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of NexGen Energy worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NXE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. 10,163,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,987,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 367.68 and a beta of 1.89. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $8.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

