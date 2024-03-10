Sprott Inc. Sells 1,428 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sprott Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises about 1.9% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $24,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FNV stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.02. 1,099,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,185. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.56.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
