Sprott Inc. Sells 1,428 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sprott Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises about 1.9% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $24,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.02. 1,099,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,185. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -55.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.