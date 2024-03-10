Sprott Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Sprott Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Chemours by 47.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Chemours by 10,530.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 219,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 221,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chemours by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,168,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,778,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE:CC traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

