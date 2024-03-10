Sprott Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

Sprott Inc. trimmed its position in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,149 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned 0.57% of Dakota Gold worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Dakota Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dakota Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dakota Gold by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 286,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 86,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Dakota Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,035,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares during the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dakota Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:DC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 384,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,329. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. Dakota Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Dakota Gold Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

