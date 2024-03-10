Sprott Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Sprott Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,904 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Royalty were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UROY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the first quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 272.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 74.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Uranium Royalty Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 2,420,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,234. The firm has a market cap of $306.84 million, a P/E ratio of 128.06 and a beta of 1.26. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Uranium Royalty from $6.20 to $6.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UROY

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UROY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.