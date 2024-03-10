Sprott Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Sprott Inc. lowered its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,012,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 227,400 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold makes up 3.5% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $44,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 256,200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 330,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 167,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,764,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,502,000 after purchasing an additional 175,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 189,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.36. 2,190,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,712. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

