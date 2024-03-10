Sprott Inc. Buys 90,292 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,459,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,292 shares during the period. Osisko Gold Royalties makes up approximately 3.2% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sprott Inc. owned about 1.87% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $40,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,276,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 416,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

NYSE:OR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. 906,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,481. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -94.74%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

