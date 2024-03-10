SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,256,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.95% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $604,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. United Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $128.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.45 and a 200 day moving average of $120.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

