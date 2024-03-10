SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Increased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,025 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $59,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 392,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,273,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after buying an additional 1,768,578 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.78. 2,868,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.00. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $73.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.