SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,782,000 after purchasing an additional 649,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,309,000 after purchasing an additional 467,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,295 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

