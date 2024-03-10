Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MA traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.26. 1,596,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,186. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $479.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,428 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,617. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

