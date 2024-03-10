Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Takes $547,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,072 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.8 %

Adobe stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $551.69. 2,833,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,181. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.29 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $572.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.