Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Takes $395,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $18.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $762.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,054,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,959. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $312.31 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $694.00 and a 200-day moving average of $618.24. The stock has a market cap of $724.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.