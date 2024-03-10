Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Takes $191,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $321,749,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,851,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.46 and its 200-day moving average is $244.15. The company has a market capitalization of $296.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

