Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Takes $1.16 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 781.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,069,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $465,360,000 after buying an additional 711,572 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,100,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $51.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $875.28. 114,226,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,825,108. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $666.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

