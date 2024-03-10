Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 15,528 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,642 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,551,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,621 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 152.4% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,979,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,698,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,449,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.