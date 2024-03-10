Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,059 shares of company stock worth $39,205,126. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,495,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,250,332. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.94 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.