Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,074. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $130.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

