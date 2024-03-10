Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $910.10. 408,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $840.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $792.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,280 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.66, for a total value of $2,626,164.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,223.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.50.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

