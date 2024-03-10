Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 335 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 75.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 268,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after acquiring an additional 115,914 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 197,668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $23,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,586 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8,299.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

COP traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,227,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,589. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.92. The company has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

