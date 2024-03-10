Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 452 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.59. The company had a trading volume of 814,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,455. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $284.57 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $425.06 and its 200 day moving average is $385.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

