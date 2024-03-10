Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $196.28 million and approximately $49.14 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00018220 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00025210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001825 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,430.59 or 1.00007869 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008656 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00156109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00934708 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,261.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

