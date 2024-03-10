Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Source Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:SHLE opened at C$9.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$130.08 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.41. Source Energy Services has a one year low of C$2.62 and a one year high of C$9.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.66.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
