Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SHLE opened at C$9.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$130.08 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.41. Source Energy Services has a one year low of C$2.62 and a one year high of C$9.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.66.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

