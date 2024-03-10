SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.37.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 126.63%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

About SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

