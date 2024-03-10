SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOPH opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.37.
SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 126.63%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS
About SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SOPHiA GENETICS
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.