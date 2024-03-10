SOMESING (SSX) Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

SOMESING (SSX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $30.42 million and approximately $45.51 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,598,664,077 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

